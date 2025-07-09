Home>>
China's energy consumption per unit of GDP decreases 11.6 pct in 4 years
(Xinhua) 13:26, July 09, 2025
BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's energy consumption per unit of GDP decreased by 11.6 percent in the first four years of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said Wednesday.
This reduction is equivalent to cutting 1.1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, nearly 50 percent of the European Union's total carbon emissions in 2024, according to Zheng.
"China's actions fully demonstrate the responsibility of a major country," Zheng said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- From waste to watts, China's incineration plants lead the way
- China harnesses biomass energy to power green transition
- Turbine plant to boost fuel energy transition
- European firms eye greater cooperation in China at major new-energy industry expo
- Photovoltaic projects transform sandy terrain into "blue seas" in north China's deserts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.