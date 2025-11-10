Total production of China's largest shale oil base hits 20 million tons

China's largest shale oil production base, the Changqing Oilfield in Northwest China's Gansu Province, has achieved cumulative output of more than 20 million tons, marking a new phase in China's shale oil development of energy production, state broadcaster CCTV News reported on Sunday.

Shale oil, an unconventional petroleum resource extracted from shale formations, is a crucial substitute for ensuring China's long-term stable crude oil production. However, its extraction is highly challenging.

Located in the Ordos Basin, Changqing Oilfield accounted for more than half of the country's total shale oil output in 2024, the Xinhua News Agency reported. It boasts proven shale oil reserves exceeding 1 billion tons.

This year, the field has accelerated its shale oil production by adding 144 new horizontal wells, achieving daily oil output of more than 10,000 tons, setting a new record, according to CCTV News.

According to the report, Liu Yicang, a deputy director of the developer China National Petroleum Corp, said that the Changqing Oilfield's annual shale oil production is expected to exceed 3.5 million tons in 2025.

"We will continue to intensify our efforts in shale oil exploration and development," Liu said, adding that the company plans to reach an annual shale oil production level of 4.5 million tons by 2030, contributing to China's energy security.

It took Changqing Oilfield 12 years to reach cumulative shale oil output of 10 million tons from the start of its shale oil exploration. However, it took only three years to double that amount to 20 million tons. Changqing Oilfield's shale oil output accounts for more than half of China's total shale oil production, making it the world's first land-based shale oil field to achieve scaled and efficient development.

In 2024, China's total oil and natural gas output surpassed 400 million tons of oil equivalent for the first time. Crude oil production hit 213 million tons, nearing the historical peak. Shale oil output reached 6 million tons, up more than 30 percent year-on-year. Shale gas production exceeded 25 billion cubic meters, maintaining steady growth, official data showed.

