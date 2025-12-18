Main-body construction of 500-kV power transmission line in China's Anhui completed
A drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows a constructor working on a power transmission line in east China's Anhui Province. The main-body construction of the 500-kV power transmission line from Xiangjian to Ludao in Anhui Province was successfully completed on Wednesday. With a total length of 136.8 kilometers, the line will further optimize the power grid structure of Anhui and enhance power supply reliability upon completion. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows constructors working on a power transmission line in east China's Anhui Province. The main-body construction of the 500-kV power transmission line from Xiangjian to Ludao in Anhui Province was successfully completed on Wednesday. With a total length of 136.8 kilometers, the line will further optimize the power grid structure of Anhui and enhance power supply reliability upon completion. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows constructors working on a power transmission line in east China's Anhui Province. The main-body construction of the 500-kV power transmission line from Xiangjian to Ludao in Anhui Province was successfully completed on Wednesday. With a total length of 136.8 kilometers, the line will further optimize the power grid structure of Anhui and enhance power supply reliability upon completion. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows a constructor working on a power transmission line in east China's Anhui Province. The main-body construction of the 500-kV power transmission line from Xiangjian to Ludao in Anhui Province was successfully completed on Wednesday. With a total length of 136.8 kilometers, the line will further optimize the power grid structure of Anhui and enhance power supply reliability upon completion. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows constructors working on a power transmission line in east China's Anhui Province. The main-body construction of the 500-kV power transmission line from Xiangjian to Ludao in Anhui Province was successfully completed on Wednesday. With a total length of 136.8 kilometers, the line will further optimize the power grid structure of Anhui and enhance power supply reliability upon completion. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows constructors working on a power transmission line in east China's Anhui Province. The main-body construction of the 500-kV power transmission line from Xiangjian to Ludao in Anhui Province was successfully completed on Wednesday. With a total length of 136.8 kilometers, the line will further optimize the power grid structure of Anhui and enhance power supply reliability upon completion. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows constructors working on a power transmission line in east China's Anhui Province. The main-body construction of the 500-kV power transmission line from Xiangjian to Ludao in Anhui Province was successfully completed on Wednesday. With a total length of 136.8 kilometers, the line will further optimize the power grid structure of Anhui and enhance power supply reliability upon completion. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Young Egyptian explores science enchantment in E China's Anhui
- Chizhou in E China's Anhui scales up bamboo production to replace plastic
- Glutinous rice industry exceeds 10 billion yuan in Huaiyuan, E China's Anhui
- View of Qishu Lake shrouded in morning mist in Yixian County, China's Anhui
- Octogenarian in E China's Anhui embraces modern technology to assist with family farming
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.