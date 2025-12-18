Main-body construction of 500-kV power transmission line in China's Anhui completed

Xinhua) 10:01, December 18, 2025

A drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows a constructor working on a power transmission line in east China's Anhui Province. The main-body construction of the 500-kV power transmission line from Xiangjian to Ludao in Anhui Province was successfully completed on Wednesday. With a total length of 136.8 kilometers, the line will further optimize the power grid structure of Anhui and enhance power supply reliability upon completion. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

