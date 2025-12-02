Young Egyptian explores science enchantment in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 16:52, December 02, 2025

Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed (L) and his classmate walk out of a gate of the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

The 23-year-old Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed is an Egyptian student who is currently doing research in particle physics at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei.

Elsayed came to China at the age of ten in 2012. Influenced by his father, who works in the physics area, Elsayed gradually developed a strong interest in physics. After graduating from Sichuan University of Science and Engineering with a bachelor's degree in physics two years ago, he entered the University of Science and Technology of China for his postgraduate study.

Now Elsayed, whose research topic focuses on heavy neutrinos, plans to apply for the doctoral degree here, hoping he could make some influential scientific research achievements in the future and could become a bridge on academic exchange between China and the world.

Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed (R) and his Egyptian classmate read at the library of University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed carries goods with a robot at the pre-training venue for the Embodied Artificial Intelligence (EAI) robots data collection in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed (R) tries operating a parcel sorting robot at the pre-training venue for the Embodied Artificial Intelligence (EAI) robots data collection in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed reads at the library of University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed looks at a model of a Quantum communication satellite at the history gallery of University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed writes codes at the campus of University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed tries operating a parcel sorting robot at the pre-training venue for the Embodied Artificial Intelligence (EAI) robots data collection in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed poses for a picture at the pre-training venue for the Embodied Artificial Intelligence (EAI) robots data collection in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ahmed Medhat Mostafa Elsayed looks at a model of a proton electrostatic accelerator at the history gallery of University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

