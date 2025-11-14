Home>>
View of Qishu Lake shrouded in morning mist in Yixian County, China's Anhui
(Xinhua) 16:57, November 14, 2025
This photo shows the Qishu Lake shrouded in morning mist in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
A drone photo shows the Qishu Lake shrouded in morning mist in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
This photo shows the Qishu Lake shrouded in morning mist in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
A drone photo shows tourists enjoying the scenery of Qishu Lake in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
