Bicycle industry prospers in county in E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 14:34, October 15, 2025

A worker makes bicycle parts at a workshop in the bicycle industrial park in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Ruotian)

At the bicycle industrial park in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province, rows of electric motorcycles stand ready for shipment to markets in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and beyond.

Just seven years ago, the site, covering an area of 327 mu (21.8 hectares), was an abandoned tidal flat. The transformation began in 2017, when three companies established operations here, marking the start of the county's bicycle industry development.

Innovation has become the driving force behind Wuhe's bicycle industry. Companies in the park currently hold 65 patents, including 11 invention patents, 20 utility model patents and 34 design patents, with all products meeting international standards certified by the International Organization for Standardization.

Today, the park hosts 18 bicycle-related companies, 14 of which are above designated size. Four complete vehicle manufacturers produce 630,000 high-end bicycles, electric bikes and electric motorcycles annually for export.

In 2024, the park achieved a total industrial output value of 506 million yuan (about $71 million), a 42 percent increase over the previous year. In the first eight months of 2025, the figure had already reached 508 million yuan.

Workers make bicycle parts at a workshop in the bicycle industrial park in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Ruotian)

A worker checks the quality of bicycle parts at a workshop in the bicycle industrial park in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Ruotian)

A worker assembles bicycles at a workshop in the bicycle industrial park in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Ruotian)

Photo shows bicycle parts at a workshop in the bicycle industrial park in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Ruotian)

A worker makes bicycle parts at a workshop in the bicycle industrial park in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Ruotian)

Photo shows children's bicycle tires at a workshop in the bicycle industrial park in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Ruotian)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)