Wanzhi Town in China's Anhui boasts fully integrated aviation industrial chain
Staff members assemble an aeroengine at the Wuhu Diamond Aeroengine Co., Ltd. in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Nestled along the Yangtze River, Wanzhi used to be a quiet agricultural town, but now it's buzzing with over 200 aviation-related companies.
In Wanzhi Town, a domestically developed general aviation aircraft can be produced from blueprint to finished product -- all within this small town, and with fully independent intellectual property rights.
Within its 3.49-square-kilometer area, the aviation town in Wanzhi boasts a fully integrated industrial chain that spans from aviation component manufacturing to the R&D, production, maintenance and operation of both general aviation aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.
In 2024, Wuhu's low-altitude economy generated revenue of 46.38 billion yuan (about 6.52 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 15.95 percent.
Staff members assemble a general aviation aircraft at the Wuhu United Aircraft Technology Co., Ltd. in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
A general aviation aircraft prepares to take off for a trial flight in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
A staff member assembles a general aviation aircraft at CETC Wuhu Diamond Aircraft Manufacture Co., Ltd. in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Staff members assemble a general aviation aircraft at the Wuhu United Aircraft Technology Co., Ltd. in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
A staff member works at XiongMing Aviation Industry (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
A staff member measures aviation components at Anhui Feiyue Aviation Technology Co., Ltd. in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
A staff member assembles an aeroengine at the Wuhu Diamond Aeroengine Co., Ltd. in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Staff members assemble a general aviation aircraft at the Wuhu United Aircraft Technology Co., Ltd. in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
A general aviation aircraft undergoes a trial flight in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
