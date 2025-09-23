Wanzhi Town in China's Anhui boasts fully integrated aviation industrial chain

Xinhua) 16:24, September 23, 2025

Staff members assemble an aeroengine at the Wuhu Diamond Aeroengine Co., Ltd. in Wanzhi Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Nestled along the Yangtze River, Wanzhi used to be a quiet agricultural town, but now it's buzzing with over 200 aviation-related companies.

In Wanzhi Town, a domestically developed general aviation aircraft can be produced from blueprint to finished product -- all within this small town, and with fully independent intellectual property rights.

Within its 3.49-square-kilometer area, the aviation town in Wanzhi boasts a fully integrated industrial chain that spans from aviation component manufacturing to the R&D, production, maintenance and operation of both general aviation aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In 2024, Wuhu's low-altitude economy generated revenue of 46.38 billion yuan (about 6.52 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 15.95 percent.

