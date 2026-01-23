Maintenance workers conduct deicing operation to ensure power supply in E China's Jinzhai County

Xinhua) 10:21, January 23, 2026

Gu Qingpu (L) and Li Wenke are on their way to an outpost in Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Ice coating were observed on part of the power transmission lines in Jinzhai County as a rigid cold wave swooped down here recently, posing a threat to grid operation.

Gu Qingpu and Li Wenke, two Gen-Z power maintenance workers, braved the snow to show up at an outpost in Huangfan Village deep in the mountains. The outpost plays a key role in safeguarding the artery bringing power from the Three Gorges Hydro Power Station.

Gu and Li work around the clock to report critical data such as temperature, humidity, wind speed, and ice coating thickness. They have to immediately start deicing operation in case of severe icing.

"It's freezing cold and the job is tough. But we will fulfill our duty for every minute we are here to ensure the safety of the power lines," the duo said.

Gu Qingpu (L) and Li Wenke use a vernier caliper to measure the thickness of ice coating on a mock power line in Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows a deicing device operation on a power transmission line in Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows a drone, manipulated by Gu Qingpu, elevating a deicing device onto the power line, in Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

Gu Qingpu (2nd, L) manipulates a drone to elevate a deicing device onto the power line in Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

