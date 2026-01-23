Cultural tourism thrives at Lingjiatan relics site in China's Anhui
A tourist makes pottery with guidance from a staff member at the Lingjiatan National Archaeological Site Park in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Dec. 25, 2025. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.
In recent years, the local government has explored ways to combine relic preservation with cultural tourism. In 2023, the Lingjiatan National Archaeological Site Park was officially inaugurated. In 2025, the Lingjiatan Site Museum opened to the public, and has welcomed nearly 200,000 visitors to date.
Lingjiatan-themed cultural and creative products as well as immersive experiences have been developed to help promote the relics site among the public. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
A staff member presents an archaeology-themed blind box at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Dec. 24, 2025. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.
A visitor tries on a VR headset at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Dec. 24, 2025. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.
A tourist reads a book at an education center of the Lingjiatan relics site in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Dec. 25, 2025. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.
A staff member guides a student to assemble a pottery replica at the Lingjiatan National Archaeological Site Park in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Jan. 13, 2026. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.
Students visit the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Jan. 13, 2026. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a view of an education center of the Lingjiatan relics site in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.
Students visit the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Jan. 13, 2026. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows a view of the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows visitors taking photos at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.
