Lingbi County in China's Anhui promotes development of bearing industry
Staff members work at an enterprise in a bearing industrial park in Lingbi County of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, March 6, 2026. Lingbi County has been promoting the clustered development of the entire industrial chain of bearings in recent years, gathering here over 80 enterprises related to the bearing industry, with an annual output value exceeding 5 billion yuan (about 724.15 million U.S. dollars) in 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
A staff member operates on a bearing production line at an enterprise in a bearing industrial park in Lingbi County of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, March 6, 2026.
A staff member operates on a bearing production line at an enterprise in a bearing industrial park in Lingbi County of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, March 6, 2026.
Staff members operate on a bearing production line at an enterprise in a bearing industrial park in Lingbi County of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, March 6, 2026.
A staff member conducts sampling inspection to the bearing steel balls at an enterprise in a bearing industrial park in Lingbi County of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, March 6, 2026.
A staff member conducts sampling inspection to a bearing product at an enterprise in a bearing industrial park in Lingbi County of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, March 6, 2026.
A staff member works at an enterprise in a bearing industrial park in Lingbi County of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, March 6, 2026.
Photos
