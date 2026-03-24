We Are China

Scenery of rapeseed flower fields in Xingfu Village, E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 16:58, March 24, 2026

Cyclists take photos with rapeseed flower fields in the background in Xingfu Village, Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on March 23, 2026 shows the scenery of rapeseed flower fields in Xingfu Village, Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on March 22, 2026 shows rapeseed flowers in Xingfu Village, Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Tourists enjoy rapeseed flowers in Xingfu Village, Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, March 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Tourists enjoy rapeseed flowers in Xingfu Village, Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, March 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This aerial drone photo taken on March 22, 2026 shows the scenery of rapeseed flower fields in Xingfu Village, Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Luo Congyi/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy rapeseed flowers in Xingfu Village, Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, March 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A tourist is pictured in Xingfu Village, Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, March 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A kid has fun among rapeseed flowers in Xingfu Village, Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, March 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Tourists enjoy rapeseed flowers in Xingfu Village, Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, March 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)