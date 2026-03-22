Hefei in China's Anhui blends heritage of old city with modern vitality to advance urban renewal

Xinhua) 10:06, March 22, 2026

A tourist poses for photos at the Modian old street in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 14, 2026. Taking urban renewal as an opportunity, the city of Hefei in recent years has endeavored to identify the public needs and explored a pathway for urban renewal that takes into account both heritage of the old city and modern vitality, based on which a number of old places have been rejuvenated. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 31, 2026 shows the Modian old street in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Taking urban renewal as an opportunity, the city of Hefei in recent years has endeavored to identify the public needs and explored a pathway for urban renewal that takes into account both heritage of the old city and modern vitality, based on which a number of old places have been rejuvenated. (Photo by Zhang Min/Xinhua)

Children ride bicycles at a pocket park built on a former railway station in Yaohai District of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 14, 2026. Taking urban renewal as an opportunity, the city of Hefei in recent years has endeavored to identify the public needs and explored a pathway for urban renewal that takes into account both heritage of the old city and modern vitality, based on which a number of old places have been rejuvenated. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A woman and a child have fun at a pocket park built on a former railway station in Yaohai District of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 11, 2026. Taking urban renewal as an opportunity, the city of Hefei in recent years has endeavored to identify the public needs and explored a pathway for urban renewal that takes into account both heritage of the old city and modern vitality, based on which a number of old places have been rejuvenated. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A citizen (L) buys lotus roots at the Siwan vegetable market in Luyang District of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 11, 2026. Taking urban renewal as an opportunity, the city of Hefei in recent years has endeavored to identify the public needs and explored a pathway for urban renewal that takes into account both heritage of the old city and modern vitality, based on which a number of old places have been rejuvenated. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)