E China's Qimen County carries out digital upgrades of black tea industry

Xinhua) 16:49, May 19, 2026

A drone photo shows staff members checking intelligent pest monitoring equipment at an ecological demonstration tea garden in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Qimen County in Huangshan City, renowned for its black tea, has carried out digital upgrades of its tea industry.

As part of the efforts, smart sensors have been installed in tea gardens to monitor weather changes and soil moisture in real time, while sprinkler irrigation systems provide water as needed and support more precise maintenance. The county has also used drones to carry freshly picked tea leaves downhill in just a few minutes, greatly improving transport efficiency.

In addition, Qimen County has upgraded the entire black tea production chain by introducing integrated intelligent production lines to ensure standardized production. The upgrades help Qimen black tea expand overseas and further enhance the global competitiveness of Chinese black tea. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows workers checking the production process on an intelligent integrated production line in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Qimen County in Huangshan City, renowned for its black tea, has carried out digital upgrades of its tea industry.

As part of the efforts, smart sensors have been installed in tea gardens to monitor weather changes and soil moisture in real time, while sprinkler irrigation systems provide water as needed and support more precise maintenance. The county has also used drones to carry freshly picked tea leaves downhill in just a few minutes, greatly improving transport efficiency.

In addition, Qimen County has upgraded the entire black tea production chain by introducing integrated intelligent production lines to ensure standardized production. The upgrades help Qimen black tea expand overseas and further enhance the global competitiveness of Chinese black tea. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a drone transporting freshly picked tea leaves downhill in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Qimen County in Huangshan City, renowned for its black tea, has carried out digital upgrades of its tea industry.

As part of the efforts, smart sensors have been installed in tea gardens to monitor weather changes and soil moisture in real time, while sprinkler irrigation systems provide water as needed and support more precise maintenance. The county has also used drones to carry freshly picked tea leaves downhill in just a few minutes, greatly improving transport efficiency.

In addition, Qimen County has upgraded the entire black tea production chain by introducing integrated intelligent production lines to ensure standardized production. The upgrades help Qimen black tea expand overseas and further enhance the global competitiveness of Chinese black tea. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a drone transporting freshly picked tea leaves downhill in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Qimen County in Huangshan City, renowned for its black tea, has carried out digital upgrades of its tea industry.

As part of the efforts, smart sensors have been installed in tea gardens to monitor weather changes and soil moisture in real time, while sprinkler irrigation systems provide water as needed and support more precise maintenance. The county has also used drones to carry freshly picked tea leaves downhill in just a few minutes, greatly improving transport efficiency.

In addition, Qimen County has upgraded the entire black tea production chain by introducing integrated intelligent production lines to ensure standardized production. The upgrades help Qimen black tea expand overseas and further enhance the global competitiveness of Chinese black tea. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a sprinkler irrigation system at an ecological demonstration tea garden in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Qimen County in Huangshan City, renowned for its black tea, has carried out digital upgrades of its tea industry.

As part of the efforts, smart sensors have been installed in tea gardens to monitor weather changes and soil moisture in real time, while sprinkler irrigation systems provide water as needed and support more precise maintenance. The county has also used drones to carry freshly picked tea leaves downhill in just a few minutes, greatly improving transport efficiency.

In addition, Qimen County has upgraded the entire black tea production chain by introducing integrated intelligent production lines to ensure standardized production. The upgrades help Qimen black tea expand overseas and further enhance the global competitiveness of Chinese black tea. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A person operates a drone used to transport freshly picked tea leaves in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Qimen County in Huangshan City, renowned for its black tea, has carried out digital upgrades of its tea industry.

As part of the efforts, smart sensors have been installed in tea gardens to monitor weather changes and soil moisture in real time, while sprinkler irrigation systems provide water as needed and support more precise maintenance. The county has also used drones to carry freshly picked tea leaves downhill in just a few minutes, greatly improving transport efficiency.

In addition, Qimen County has upgraded the entire black tea production chain by introducing integrated intelligent production lines to ensure standardized production. The upgrades help Qimen black tea expand overseas and further enhance the global competitiveness of Chinese black tea. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)