Expat comes face to face with robot traffic cop in E China's Wuhu

17:11, April 15, 2026 By Zhang Kaiwei, Alvaro Lago, Luo Ji, Wang Ruihua ( People's Daily Online

On the streets of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, a robot traffic cop wearing a white police cap and a reflective vest uses standard gestures to direct traffic, alert drivers, and work alongside human officers to promote road safety awareness. This is "Wuyou Smart Police," a traffic robot jointly developed by AiMOGA and the Wuhu traffic management department.

Currently, the robot is being piloted for traffic law education, intersection coordination, and identifying and flagging traffic violations. Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago encountered this unlikely new officer in Wuhu — with curiosity, surprise, and an irresistible urge to take a photo. The encounter offered a glimpse of China's advancing smart transportation sector.

"Unbelievable! A robot can direct traffic, and its movements are so precise," Lago said. "I have to take a photo with it. This is so cool!"

Photo taken on April 14, 2026, shows a robot traffic cop directing traffic at an intersection in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on April 14, 2026, shows a robot traffic cop stopping Alvaro Lago after he accidentally runs a red light in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on April 14, 2026, shows Alvaro Lago taking a photo with a robot traffic cop in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on April 14, 2026, shows a robot traffic cop in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)