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Morning scenery at Great Wall in Zunhua City, China's Hebei
(Xinhua) 15:16, May 26, 2026
An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows the scenery in the morning at a section of the Great Wall in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows the scenery in the morning at a section of the Great Wall in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Visitors take selfies at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, Chengde City of north China's Hebei Province, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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