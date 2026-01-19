Scenery of Great Wall after snowfall in Beijing
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows a view of gate towers along the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall after a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing witnessed a snowfall this weekend. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows a view of the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall after a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing witnessed a snowfall this weekend. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows a view of the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall after a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing witnessed a snowfall this weekend. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows a view of the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall after a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing witnessed a snowfall this weekend. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows a view of the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall after a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing witnessed a snowfall this weekend. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows a view of a gate tower along the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall after a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing witnessed a snowfall this weekend. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese couple turns 100,000 photos of Great Wall into a museum
- Great Wall's "living skin" acts as natural protective shield: study
- Beijing passes new regulations to protect Great Wall
- Autumn scenery of Dongjiakou section of Great Wall in Hebei, N China
- Scenery of Simatai section of Great Wall in Beijing
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.