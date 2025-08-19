Home>>
Scenery of Simatai section of Great Wall in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:23, August 19, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows the scenery of the Simatai section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
