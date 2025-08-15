Home>>
View of Jinshanling section of Great Wall in north China's Hebei
(Xinhua) 10:32, August 15, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2025 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2025 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.