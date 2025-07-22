View of Great Wall in China's Hebei
An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows a view of the Yumuling section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows a view of the Yumuling section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows a view of the Yumuling section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows a view of the Yumuling section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows a view of the Yumuling section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Great Wall in Zunhua, China's Hebei
- Scenery of Hongshankou Great Wall in China's Hebei
- View of Great Wall in Chengde, N China
- In pics: Great Wall covered in lush greenery
- Beijing advances high-standard conservation of Great Wall
- Sections of possible 2,000-year-old Great Wall discovered in northwest China
- Badaling Great Wall to offer night tour
- In pics: Great Wall after snowfall
- Great Wall's most dangerous section to launch 1st tourist route
- American man builds dreams at foot of Great Wall
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.