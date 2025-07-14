Home>>
Scenery of Hongshankou Great Wall in China's Hebei
(Xinhua) 08:35, July 14, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on early July 13, 2025 shows a view of the Hongshankou Great Wall in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
