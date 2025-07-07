View of Great Wall in Chengde, N China

Xinhua) 08:49, July 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows a view of the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall on the border of Xinglong County in Chengde City of north China's Hebei Province and Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

