Scenery of Great Wall in Zunhua, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 08:55, July 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a view of the Great Wall in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

