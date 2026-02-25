Profile: Guarding Great Wall as lifelong commitment for Beijing local villager

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- With a flat shovel and a sickle in hand, Zhou Wenjun began his daily patrol of the Simatai section of the Great Wall. On a frigid winter day in Beijing's Miyun District, the local villager navigated the steep Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) ridges to identify structural risks and clear debris, a routine he has kept up for over a decade.

Built during the early Ming Dynasty, the Simatai section features terrain so steep that some slopes exceed 70 degrees, requiring patrollers to climb on all fours.

During his daily multi-kilometer rounds, Zhou uses a flat-head shovel to clear leaves and branches from drainage channels to prevent water damage. He steers clear of round or pointed tools, which could easily chip or crack the ancient structure.

"Every brick here is a treasure," Zhou noted. During his rounds, he collects loose bricks scattered in the nearby woods and stacks them by the wall for future repairs. Some bricks bear inscriptions dating back to 1577, providing a clear record of the soldiers and craftsmen who built the wall nearly 450 years ago.

Over the past 14 years, Zhou estimated he has walked around 10,000 kilometers along the Great Wall.

His gear includes a 10-kg backpack filled with water, snacks, trash bags, a measuring tape, and a first-aid kit. His main task is to protect the site, but he also helps out tourists and keeps an eye on behaviors that could cause damage to the site.

In recent years, Zhou has expanded his protection efforts into the digital realm. He now operates a livestreaming account with more than 70,000 followers, where he shares the history and culture of the Great Wall.

By explaining details such as defense structures and the daily lives of ancient border guards, he has become recognized as a knowledgeable "farmer anchor" for the monument.

The protection team at Simatai currently consists of 22 members, most of whom are local villagers.

They are part of a larger network of more than 380 Great Wall protectors in Beijing. Their work will be further supported by regulations on Great Wall protection in the capital city next month, which will provide a legal framework for the conservation of the site.

For Zhou, guarding the wall has transitioned from a job into a way of life. Despite the physical toll of the work, he continues to broadcast his patrols to ensure that more people understand the importance of preserving this global heritage site.

