New Year on the Frontlines: 'The Great Wall behind us is in great shape'

16:41, February 20, 2026 By Liu Ye, Ge Shen ( People's Daily

Liu Hongyan, a Great Wall protector in Shixia Village, conducts her daily patrol along the Great Wall in Yanqing District, Beijing. Photo: People's Daily

Editor's Note:

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30). A new year begins with new resolve and new momentum. The call to "fight for our dreams and our happiness, and turn our great vision into beautiful realities" continues to inspire actions across China.

In the column "New Year on the Frontlines," reporters from the People's Daily traveled to the grassroots to witness the vitality of a vast nation, see its mountains and rivers in motion and its fields in abundance, and listen to the stories of people finding fulfillment in both life and work.

Through these stories, the column seeks to present a vivid portrait of Chinese modernization.

On a clear and sunny day in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, the character fu pasted on the wooden door of a local homestay radiates festive cheer, and the winding Great Wall could be clearly seen stretching along the distant ridge.

At 8 am, Liu Hongyan, a Great Wall protector in Shixia Village, straightened her red vest, picked up her trekking pole and trash grabber, slung on her backpack, and set out on her patrol. "We must not slack off in protecting the Great Wall, not even for a single day," Liu said. "We patrol at least five days a week, and the Spring Festival is certainly no exception."

Starting from Shixia Village, the route winds through forests, climbs onto the Great Wall, and passes by Luoguocheng all the way to the southeast - the round trip is nearly 20 kilometers and takes about six hours to complete. Liu has walked this path for six years. Monitoring dangerous conditions, clearing stone steps, picking up litter, and discouraging uncivilized behavior are all part of a Great Wall protector's daily routine. Though the tasks may seem simple, they demand considerable physical strength, endurance, and professional expertise.

The Shixia section of the Great Wall lies near Shixia Village in Badaling Town and is an important stretch northwest of Juyongguan Pass. The patrol is not only long, but it's difficult. When crossing elevated ruins, climbing uphill requires both hands and feet; going downhill demands placing each step firmly on solid ground before taking the next, and sometimes one has to slide down while supporting themselves with both hands.

One misstep caused Liu to stumble. "I'm fine. Look, this brick has cracked. It must be from age and heavy foot traffic," she said.

Liu placed the fallen fragments back in position and pieced them together, though a visible crack remained. "During every patrol, we photograph cracked bricks. Sometimes we even measure the width of the cracks with a ruler, accurate to the millimeter." Arriving at a battlement, she opened a dedicated patrol app, took photos of the cracks, and uploaded them.

"Photos taken at different times can show how the cracks change, effectively reporting on the 'health condition' of the Great Wall," Liu explained. "Based on this, the relevant departments can formulate more targeted repair and preservation plans."

Liu followed in the footsteps of her uncle, Mei Jingtian, and became a Great Wall protector. "My uncle is already 82 years old and still frequently goes up the mountain for patrols. People's enthusiasm for protecting the Great Wall keeps growing. Our village team has now expanded to more than 60 members."

Shixia Village was built along the Great Wall and has been transformed by it. Since 2024, the village has gradually constructed walking trails and observation decks. "Now homestays are popping up everywhere, and everyone is getting wealthier," Liu said with a smile.

"I grew up by the Great Wall. Protecting it is like protecting my own home," Liu said. "My greatest wish is to encourage more people to understand and protect the Great Wall, and to pass on this precious legacy from generation to generation."

Talking about her future plans, Liu intends to shoot a video in a few days. "We just want to tell everyone: The Great Wall behind us is in good shape!"

