Spring scenery of Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Beijing
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists visit Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A tourist visits Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
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