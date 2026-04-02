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Spring scenery of Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:59, April 02, 2026

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists visit Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A tourist visits Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows blooming flowers at Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)