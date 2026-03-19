Sunset view seen from Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a sunset view seen from the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a sunset view seen from the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a sunset view seen from the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a sunset view seen from the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a sunset view seen from the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Zhong Yi/Xinhua)
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