Sunset view seen from Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:17, March 19, 2026

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a sunset view seen from the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a sunset view seen from the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a sunset view seen from the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a sunset view seen from the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a sunset view seen from the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Zhong Yi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)