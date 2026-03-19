Spring scenery at Tiantan Park in Beijing
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Zhong Yi/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
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