Spring scenery at Tiantan Park in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:31, March 19, 2026

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Zhong Yi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the spring scenery at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)