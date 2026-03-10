Home>>
Scenery of magnolia blossoms in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:53, March 10, 2026
Visitors view magnolia blossoms near the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This photo taken on March 9, 2026 shows magnolia blossoms in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This photo taken on March 9, 2026 shows magnolia blossoms near the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This photo taken on March 9, 2026 shows magnolia blossoms near the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Visitors view magnolia blossoms near the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
