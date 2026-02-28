Home>>
Just arrived in Beijing? Snap and savor this street's best bites
By Cai Hairuo, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 13:29, February 28, 2026
From the 300-year-old Yonghegong Lama Temple to cozy hutongs on Zhangzizhong Street, join us on a foodie stroll through Beijing! Classic zhajiangmian, hearty dalumian, sweet double-skin milk, and quirky local snacks — all budget-friendly and full of character. Sip tea, bite pastries, and feel the city’s history in every mouthful.
Zhao Jin and Ai Zixuan, as interns, also contribute to this video.
