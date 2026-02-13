New Year on the Frontlines: A French girl living in Beijing's hutongs

Editor's Note:

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30). A new year begins with new resolve and new momentum. The call to "fight for our dreams and our happiness, and turn our great vision into beautiful realities" continues to inspire action across China.

In the column "New Year on the Frontlines," reporters from the Global Times traveled to the grass roots to witness the vitality of a vast nation, see its mountains and rivers in motion and its fields in abundance, and listen to the stories of people finding fulfillment in both life and work.

Through these stories, the column seeks to present a vivid portrait of Chinese modernization.

Helene Lemerle (left) at a hutong in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Helene

"Hello, I'd like to buy some loose pastries. Do you have any flavors this year that weren't available last year?"

"Yes, we have a flavor of red date and Chinese yam. They are only sold for seven days before the Spring Festival."

On a Sunday morning at a store of the traditional bakery brand Daoxiangcun in Beijing's Dongzhimen, Helene Lemerle from France, leaned close to the counter, her finger resting on a pastry adorned with a small horse design. "I'll take one of these too." She spoke Chinese fluently, even with a Beijing accent.

Helene, who also goes by her Chinese name Li Na, shared that she has lived in Beijing's hutongs for over 20 years.

"It's incredibly quiet and full of warmth," she said, recounting her daily interactions with neighbors while strolling through the alleys of blue-tiled, gray-brick courtyards.

"Sometimes I'd be startled by the sound of knocking on the door. Then I'd open it to find a neighbor holding dumplings or pancakes, saying, 'Eat while they're hot!'" She mimed opening the door, her laughter warming the crisp winter air.

In 1997, China and France signed a joint statement, making France the first major Western country to establish a full partnership with China. The tides of history reshaped the lives of ordinary people.

That year, Helene participated in a China-France student exchange program, staying with her Chinese host family led by Wang Jing. This marked the beginning of her connection with China.

"To ensure we could catch a nap on the shuttle bus, Wang Jing's mother would get up early every day to queue for seats for us. It gives me a warm feeling inside just thinking about it."

To Helene, China holds a unique appeal. "It's so vast - over 17 times the size of France; everything you see is fascinating." Chinese culture, she adds, is utterly captivating: "It is like a huge cake; once you take a bite, you just want to keep eating."

In 2002, after completing her exchange program and returning to France, Helene resolved to come back to Beijing. Her original plan was to study for a year before returning home to teach Chinese. "After that year, I didn't want to leave. China was just too vibrant," she noted.

That year marked China's GDP surpassing 10 trillion yuan ($1.21 trillion) for the first time, the launch of the Shenzhou-3 spacecraft and the commencement of two monumental projects: the West-to-East gas pipeline and the South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

This dynamic China made Helene want to stay. Her decision to "not rush to go back home" led to a 24-year stay. She found love in China and made her home in a Beijing hutong.

"Does your family worry about you living in China?"

"China's public safety is excellent - what's there to worry about?"

Helene lifted her chin, her expression as proud as any Chinese person's, smiling as if the questioner simply didn't understand.

To her, China's everyday vibrancy, human warmth, sense of security, as well as the confidence and inclusivity rooted in its culture are becoming a source of reassurance for the world.

After 24 years in China, Helene has come to understand the warmth and pace of this land. She has transformed from an observer into a participant, becoming part of China's story.

"I grew up at the stables. I had a horse named Didou, and my equestrian company is named after him."

When China's equestrian industry was just beginning, Helene worked as a consultant at clubs, helping them plan and operate. Now, she has shifted her focus to "equine-assisted guidance."

"I hope to help more people understand themselves through interaction with horses."

This is Li Na's new year's wish for the Year of the Horse.

In Beijing's hutongs, the aroma of stewed meat fills the air as households make final preparations for the Spring Festival. Helene's Chinese father-in-law handwrote a pair of Spring Festival couplets for her: "Blessings fill the springtime, dreams come true in this prosperous era."

