Beijing Longfusi commercial area buzzes with festive spirit ahead of Spring Festival

Xinhua) 13:30, February 11, 2026

People select handicrafts at a Spring Festival market of Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 10, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Longfusi commercial area is filled with festive atmosphere, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists to visit here. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

A merchant packs pickles for customers at a Spring Festival market of Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 10, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Longfusi commercial area is filled with festive atmosphere, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists to visit here. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2026 shows a scene of the Spring Festival market of Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Longfusi commercial area is filled with festive atmosphere, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists to visit here. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

A girl poses for photos at a Spring Festival market of Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 10, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Longfusi commercial area is filled with festive atmosphere, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists to visit here. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

A child waits for a sugar painting at a Spring Festival market of Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 10, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Longfusi commercial area is filled with festive atmosphere, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists to visit here. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

