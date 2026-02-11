Beijing Longfusi commercial area buzzes with festive spirit ahead of Spring Festival
People select handicrafts at a Spring Festival market of Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 10, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Longfusi commercial area is filled with festive atmosphere, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists to visit here. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)
A merchant packs pickles for customers at a Spring Festival market of Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 10, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Longfusi commercial area is filled with festive atmosphere, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists to visit here. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)
This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2026 shows a scene of the Spring Festival market of Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Longfusi commercial area is filled with festive atmosphere, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists to visit here. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)
A girl poses for photos at a Spring Festival market of Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 10, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Longfusi commercial area is filled with festive atmosphere, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists to visit here. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)
A child waits for a sugar painting at a Spring Festival market of Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 10, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Longfusi commercial area is filled with festive atmosphere, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists to visit here. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)
Photos
Related Stories
- UNESCO representative in Mozambique highlights cultural value of Chinese Spring Festival
- Galloping into tradition, int'l travelers flock to China for Year of the Horse Spring Festival
- Activities held to celebrate traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China
- Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: enjoy sticky candy
- Feature: China-Kenya cultural fusion, friendship shine at Spring Festival Gala
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.