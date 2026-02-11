Galloping into tradition, int'l travelers flock to China for Year of the Horse Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:49, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- With the Year of the Horse on the horizon, more international tourists are joining China's traditional Spring Festival festivities.

From the vibrant streets of Shanghai to the historic stilt houses of central China's Hunan, the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 17 this year, has evolved into a global cultural event, triggering a surge in inbound tourism.

Data from major travel platforms indicate that in the weeks leading up to the festival, flight bookings by foreign tourists skyrocketed by over 400 percent year on year.

The surge in visitors is largely fueled by enhanced visa-free and travel facilitation measures. Latest data show that in 2025, China expanded its unilateral visa-free access, allowing citizens of 48 countries to enter without a visa, while the number of countries offering reciprocal visa exemptions rose to 29.

While traditional hubs like Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Guangzhou remain favorites, the map of "China Chic" is expanding. Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, and Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, have seen visitor numbers quadruple.

"There's a growing number of younger inbound visitors and their spending is shifting toward experiences rather than just sightseeing," said Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of the Spring Tour based in Shanghai. From bustling markets to high-tech museums, foreign tourists are seeking an authentic slice of Chinese life.

In the tropical south, Hainan Province has become a primary destination for experiential consumption. Since the Hainan Free Trade Port officially launched island-wide special customs operations in late 2025, shopping has become a central part of many itineraries.

Daria, a visitor from Russia who recently bought an Honor tablet at a duty-free mall in Hainan, noted that the prices were "significantly more competitive."

Kate, who is on her second trip to the island province, praised the digital convenience. "Using WeChat for transport and payments is so easy that China has become my go-to destination for relaxation," she said, adding that her kids are now fans of the blind boxes at retail shop MINISO.

The holiday rush is also reaching smaller, culturally rich towns. Mario, a traveler from Rome, experienced his "first surprise" in Furong Town, a scenic spot in Hunan Province known for its waterfall and Tujia ethnic heritage.

Mario was particularly captivated by the Tujia brocade, an intangible cultural heritage craft. "Watching the artisans' fingers fly across the threads... It's not just a souvenir; it's a story woven in silk," he said.

As night fell, the ancient town took on a festive glow as local residents and tourists gathered in a circle around a rising bonfire to dance to the rhythm of traditional music. For Mario, the warmth of the locals was as memorable as the scenery.

"This is a unique cultural experience that I have never felt in Italy. It has made me fall in love with traditional Chinese culture even more," he said.

