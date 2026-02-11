Activities held to celebrate traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China

Xinhua) 08:39, February 11, 2026

People buy decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

A child receives a Chinese character "Fu" (meaning good fortune) from a calligrapher at Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People buy decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

Artists perform dragon dance on a street in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Foreign tourists experience making dumplings at the Suifenhe Railway Station in Suifenhe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)

Visitors view a horse-shaped figurine at Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

People buy decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

Passengers and train attendants pose for a group photo on train No. G415 travelling from Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, to Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Photo by Jiang Aiyong/Xinhua)

People buy decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xiayi County, Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Photo by Miao Yucai/Xinhua)

A child displays a Spring Festival decoration at the Changchun Library in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Artists perform lion dance on a street in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Various kinds of activities were held on Tuesday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival in northern China, which marks the start of the countdown to the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

