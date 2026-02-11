UNESCO representative in Mozambique highlights cultural value of Chinese Spring Festival

MAPUTO, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Michael Croft, representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Mozambique, said on Monday that the Chinese Spring Festival is not only a cultural celebration but also embodies important values in promoting social cohesion, inclusiveness and peace.

Croft made the remarks at a Spring Festival reception held in Maputo by the Chinese Embassy in Mozambique. Overseas Chinese, Mozambican government officials, and representatives of international and regional organizations attended the event.

Croft said that the Spring Festival was inscribed in 2024 on the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The UNESCO emphasized in its decision that the festival promotes harmony, integration, trust, inclusion, social cohesion and peace, not only in China but also in places around the world where it is celebrated, he said.

The same spirit is reflected in the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, as well as in the ongoing cultural, educational and people-to-people cooperation between Mozambique and China, he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Zheng Xuan said that China will continue to expand high-level opening up and share development opportunities with countries around the world.

She noted that 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Mozambique, as well as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, and expressed China's willingness to work with Mozambique to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

At the reception, cultural booths featuring activities such as tai chi demonstrations, paper cutting and Hanfu costume experiences were set up, attracting active participation and interaction from guests.

