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Spring scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:45, March 20, 2026
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the spring scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
A woman poses for photos at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the spring scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Tourists take a selfie at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the spring scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the spring scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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