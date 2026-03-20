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Spring scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:45, March 20, 2026

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the spring scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A woman poses for photos at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the spring scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Tourists take a selfie at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the spring scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the spring scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)