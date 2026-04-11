In pics: section of ancient Great Wall in China's Hebei
An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a section of ancient Great Wall after rain in Qian'an City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view of Jinshanling section of the Great Wall after rain in Luanping County, Chengde City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view of Jinshanling section of the Great Wall after rain in Luanping County, Chengde City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a section of ancient Great Wall after rain in Qian'an City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a section of ancient Great Wall after rain in Qian'an City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows a view of Jinshanling section of the Great Wall after rain in Luanping County, Chengde City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows a view of Jinshanling section of the Great Wall after rain in Luanping County, Chengde City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
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