NPT remains cornerstone of international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:59, May 25, 2026

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China holds that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) remains the cornerstone of the international nonproliferation and nuclear disarmament regime, as well as an indispensable pillar of the post-war international security architecture, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks when asked to comment on the failure of the 11th Review Conference of the NPT to adopt a final document, which was reportedly attributed to the differences between the United States and Iran.

"China attaches great importance to the role of the treaty and supports safeguarding its universality, effectiveness and authority," Mao told a regular press briefing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)