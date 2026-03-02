China slams U.S. for being greatest source of uncertainty for international nuclear order

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Irresponsible actions in arms control, including withdrawals from treaties and backtracking on commitments, have made the United States the greatest source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order and global strategic stability, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Saturday.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to recent accusations from the United States against China and the announcement that the United States will no longer unilaterally adhere to the zero-yield standard.

"The U.S. remarks are completely unfounded and untenable," Zhang said, adding that it is widely known that China adheres to the policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, upholds a nuclear strategy of self-defense, and consistently maintains its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security.

Denying that China engages in any nuclear arms race with any country, he said that the country will strictly honor the commitment to a moratorium on nuclear testing and has never conducted any activities in violation of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

"In contrast, the United States possesses the world's largest nuclear arsenal and maintains a policy of first use of nuclear weapons," he said. "It has invested heavily in building a nuclear triad, and has even claimed to resume nuclear testing."

China urges the United States to earnestly fulfill its obligations under the CTBT and honor its pledge of the moratorium on nuclear testing, assume the special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament, and take concrete actions to preserve the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime and uphold global strategic balance and stability, said Zhang.

