China supports discussions of five nuclear-weapon states mechanism: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:58, December 11, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China, as the current coordinator of the five nuclear-weapon states mechanism, will continue to support discussions among the five nuclear states, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

According to Mao, China convened an expert-level meeting of the five nuclear-weapon states mechanism in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Dec. 4. Representatives from the five nuclear-weapon states, including China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, attended the meeting.

"The parties had a candid discussion on nuclear policies. It was agreed that such discussion was timely for the purposes of enhancing understanding of each other's nuclear policies and avoiding misunderstanding and misjudgment," Mao said, adding that in its capacity as the coordinator, China will continue to support discussions among the five nuclear-weapon states.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)