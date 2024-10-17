China to work with all parties to achieve goal of nuclear weapon-free world: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:52, October 17, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said China is willing to work with all parties to continue efforts towards the complete prohibition and thorough destruction of nuclear weapons and achieving the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons.

On Oct. 16, 1964, China successfully detonated its atomic bomb and announced on the same day that it would pursue the policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons at any time and under any circumstances.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing that "history and reality have proven that the policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons helps to enhance strategic trust, promote the process of nuclear disarmament, effectively reduce strategic risks, and foster global strategic balance and stability."

Over the past 60 years, the policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons is increasingly becoming an important consensus and priority in the field of international arms control, Mao noted, adding that this year, China submitted a working paper on the No-first-use of Nuclear Weapons Initiative to the second session of the Preparatory Committee for the Eleventh Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

