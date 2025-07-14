Languages

China firmly supports establishing Southeast Asia nuclear weapon-free zone: defense ministry

(Xinhua) 16:00, July 14, 2025

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports the establishment of a Southeast Asia nuclear weapon-free zone, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Monday, adding that it is significant for promoting regional peace and stability.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

