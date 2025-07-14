Home>>
China firmly supports establishing Southeast Asia nuclear weapon-free zone: defense ministry
(Xinhua) 16:00, July 14, 2025
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports the establishment of a Southeast Asia nuclear weapon-free zone, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Monday, adding that it is significant for promoting regional peace and stability.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China supports discussions of five nuclear-weapon states mechanism: FM spokesperson
- China to work with all parties to achieve goal of nuclear weapon-free world: spokesperson
- China calls for int'l efforts to promote nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
- Chinese envoy calls for nuclear-weapon-free zone in Middle East
- China leads in five-state joint statement on preventing nuclear war, arms race
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.