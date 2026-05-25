China says upholding non-proliferation treaty serves common interests of all

Xinhua) 10:58, May 25, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Upholding the purposes and principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons serves the common interests of all state-parties, Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs Shen Jian said Friday.

Speaking at the 11th review conference on the treaty, Shen said China deeply regretted that the conference failed to reach a consensus on substantive outcomes.

Over the past four weeks, all parties exchanged views in depth on the current international security situation, comprehensively reviewed the implementation of the treaty, and tried to explore effective measures to advance the goals of nuclear non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament and the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Shen said.

Despite differences on many issues, all parties share the objectives of upholding and strengthening the treaty's authority and effectiveness, and promoting common and universal security, he said.

Shen said that although the parties failed to reach a consensus on substantive outcomes, the treaty remains the cornerstone of international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and an indispensable pillar of the postwar international security architecture.

China calls on all state-parties to practice genuine multilateralism, pursue the concept of common security, strive to improve the international and regional security environment, eliminate the root causes of nuclear weapons proliferation, create more favorable conditions for advancing the nuclear disarmament process, and expand international cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)