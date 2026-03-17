China calls for global cooperation on non-proliferation

Xinhua) 13:42, March 17, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's UN envoy on Monday stressed the need for multilateralism in addressing global non-proliferation challenges.

In a statement at a Security Council briefing on the 1540 Committee, China's permanent representative, Fu Cong, highlighted the importance of universal security, recognizing the legitimate concerns of all nations to eliminate the root causes of proliferation.

"Non-proliferation is a global challenge," Fu said, acknowledging the significant work done by the 1540 Committee in promoting international consensus and cooperation in preventing non-state actors from acquiring weapons of mass destruction (WMD). However, He warned that ongoing regional conflicts, terrorism, and WMD proliferation risks remain persistent global threats.

Fu said China's Global Security Initiative and Global Governance Initiative promote common, cooperative, and sustainable security, offering key guidance for advancing non-proliferation governance through broad consultation and joint contributions for shared benefit.

Fu underscored the importance of international legal instruments such as the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Biological Weapons Convention, and Security Council resolution 1540. He urged member states to strengthen national capacities in legislation and institutional arrangements for non-proliferation.

The Chinese envoy also raised concerns about emerging technologies, such as AI, gene editing, and synthetic biology, which present new security risks and could be misused for proliferation activities. He stressed the need for global governance frameworks to regulate these technologies.

Fu reiterated China's opposition to the abuse of export controls and unilateral sanctions under the guise of national security or non-proliferation, while reaffirming China's commitment to working with all parties to strengthen global non-proliferation governance and safeguard international peace and security.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)