Trade with China helps improve livelihoods in Nauru, says Nauruan minister

Xinhua) 15:20, May 25, 2026

Children play on a beach in the Republic of Nauru, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

MENENG, Nauru, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Direct cargo shipping links and expanding trade with China are helping reduce prices and improve people's livelihoods in Nauru, Maverick Eoe, Nauru's minister for commerce and foreign investment, has said.

"I would like to highlight that having trading partners with China gives us the opportunity for the people of Nauru to have a better opportunity in terms of prosperity and a better standard of living," Eoe told Xinhua in a recent interview in Meneng, Nauru.

Eoe described inflation as a major problem facing the world, adding that food supply remains a challenge for Nauru, where food security is crucial because more than 90 percent of its food is imported.

In the past, some goods imported by Nauru from China had to be transshipped several times through third countries, with voyages taking as long as three to four months. Long shipping times and high logistics costs led to shortages of imported products, high prices and reduced freshness of food products.

Following the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Nauru in 2024, trade between the two countries has become increasingly frequent. By 2025, direct cargo shipping services had increased to once every two to three months. Since the beginning of 2026, the service has gradually been stabilized at one voyage per month, with the two sides also moving forward with further cooperation.

"Having direct trade through China lowers the cost of living for the people of Nauru. Therefore, the people have better food on the table," Eoe said, adding that families would then have more money for the kids, education and pleasure.

A man rides a motorcycle on a road near the sea in the Republic of Nauru, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Direct trade has also given local businesses more choices, enabling them to offer better and more diversified products to consumers, he said.

"(The prices of) rice drops, chicken drops, lamb drops, pork drops," he said. "So, by expanding the trade, as I said, it's changing. It's a new ball game for the Nauruan people."

As both sides are mulling over ways to further promote direct cargo shipping services, Eoe said that after addressing basic food supply needs, Nauru also looks forward to expanding imports of products such as air conditioners, television sets and furniture from China.

"We have to think outside the box by trading with China because of its massive size, and the pace at which they operate is just very fast. We're catching up."

Eoe said China has offered Nauru the opportunity to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, describing it as a big change for Nauru, adding that China tends to share the wealth generated through its development instead of holding back.

"It is a good pace for us because we, as Pacific islanders, are now getting opportunities we never had before," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)