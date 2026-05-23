Senior Chinese legislator calls for closer cooperation with Albania

Xinhua) 10:30, May 23, 2026

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Albanian Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi in Tirana, Albania, May 21, 2026. Li led an NPC delegation to Albania from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Gang)

TIRANA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, led an NPC delegation to Albania from Wednesday to Friday to boost bilateral cooperation and enhance exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Albanian Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi and Deputy Prime Minister Albana Kociu, held talks with Deputy Parliament Speaker Klodiana Spahiu, and exchanged views with the Albanian-Chinese Friendship Association.

Li stated that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and Albanian leaders, China-Albania relations have been steadily developing.

He said China appreciates Albania's important support for the restoration of China's lawful seat in the United Nations and is willing to work with Albania to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, consolidate the foundation of political mutual trust, explore potential for practical cooperation, enhance the friendship between the two peoples, strengthen exchanges between the legislative bodies of both countries, and continuously inject new vitality into China-Albania relations.

The Albanian side said that it values the traditional good relations between the two countries, firmly supports the one-China principle, and is willing to maintain close exchanges with China at all levels and in various fields, deepen practical cooperation and legislative exchanges, and share the opportunities of China's development.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)