China to penalize Tiger Brokers, Futu, Longbridge over illegal cross-border operations

Xinhua) 09:41, May 23, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced on Friday that it will resolutely crack down on Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited and Longbridge Securities (Hong Kong) Limited for illegal cross-border business operations.

The CSRC stated that the activities of these brokerages have violated China's laws and regulations concerning securities, funds and futures, and have disrupted market order.

In accordance with relevant regulations, the regulator plans to confiscate all illegal gains from the associated domestic and overseas entities of Tiger, Futu and Longbridge, while also imposing severe penalties in keeping with the law.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)