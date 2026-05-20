China modifies procedures for formulation of administrative regulations

Xinhua) 08:51, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to publish the revised Regulations on Procedures for the Formulation of Administrative Regulations, which will take effect on July 1.

The revisions mainly focus on improving overall requirements, strengthening legislative coordination, modifying working mechanisms, and adapting to reform needs.

Specifically, the revisions urge a rapid response to expedite the legislative process for administrative regulations that are urgently required to serve the Party and the state's overall work and eagerly anticipated by the public, have a limited scope of adjustment, and do not involve any significant disputes among relevant parties.

With eight chapters and 48 articles, the revised regulations aim to refine relevant provisions from the Legislation Law, standardize the procedures for drafting administrative regulations, and ensure the quality of administrative regulations to further modernize the state governance system and capacity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)