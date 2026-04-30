China adopts law to strengthen social assistance system

Xinhua) 14:04, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Thursday voted to adopt a law on social assistance, aimed at strengthening basic living support and providing a stronger safety net for vulnerable groups.

The law was passed after its third reading at a legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which runs from Monday to Thursday.

The law will take effect on July 1, 2026.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)