China to revise Agriculture Law to accelerate building of agricultural powerhouse

Xinhua) 09:31, April 28, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A draft revision to the Agriculture Law was submitted Monday to a standing committee session of China's top legislature for initial review.

The revision is designed to further consolidate and strengthen the fundamental role of agriculture in the national economy, uphold a holistic approach to agriculture and food, promote high-quality agricultural development, advance comprehensive rural revitalization, accelerate building up strength in agriculture, and provide strong legal safeguards for the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

The Agriculture Law, a fundamental piece of legislation governing the agricultural and rural economy, was first enacted in 1993, and comprehensively revised in 2002. Individual provisions of the law were amended in 2009 and 2012, respectively, as minor modifications.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)