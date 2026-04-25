Chinese Society of International Law issues statement on upholding international law, opposing illegal use of force

Xinhua) 13:24, April 25, 2026

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Society of International Law on Saturday issued a statement on upholding international law and opposing the illegal use of force.

The statement said that in recent months, there have been grave instances of illegal use of force in Latin America and the Middle East. It solemnly condemns the illegal acts of the United States and Israel, and believes that it is necessary to reaffirm the imperative of observing the Charter of the United Nations (the Charter) and international law in order to effectively safeguard international peace and security.

The statement added that the Charter constitutes the legal cornerstone of the post-World War II international order. Article 2(4) of the Charter establishes the fundamental principle under international law of the prohibition of the use of force: "All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations." "Territorial integrity" means "the inviolability of territory." The Charter expressly provides for only two exceptions to this prohibition of the use of force: actions authorized by the United Nations Security Council under Chapter VII of the Charter and the exercise of the inherent right of self-defense of States referred to in Article 51 of the Charter.

The statement said that on Jan. 3 this year, the United States blatantly launched a military strike against Venezuela, forcibly seized Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, and removed them to the United States. There is no lawful justification for this U.S. military operation. It seriously violates the principle prohibiting the use of force, severely infringes on Venezuela's territorial sovereignty, and grossly breaches the rule under international law regarding the personal inviolability and immunity of heads of State. It has brutally trampled on international law and the basic norms of international relations and must be rectified as soon as possible.

The statement further stressed that on Feb. 28 this year, the United States and Israel initiated large-scale military strikes against Iran. The armed conflict in the Middle East has continued to this date. The joint airstrikes by the United States and Israel have targeted multiple cities and regions including the capital Tehran. These actions constitute the use of force prohibited by international law, amount to an armed attack against and invasion of Iran, and violate the rule under international law regarding the personal inviolability of heads of State. The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran finds no basis in international law; it is a serious illegal act and must cease immediately. Furthermore, the attacks on Iranian civilians and civilian objects, including schools, hospitals and energy facilities, also seriously violate international humanitarian law.

The statement called on all States, especially major States with special responsibilities and influence in international affairs, to abide by international law, practice international rule of law, and settle international disputes peacefully. It called on all States to resolutely oppose the illegal use of force in international relations, maintain international peace and security, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)